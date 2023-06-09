BAR HARBOR -- A new shuttle service has opened in Bar Harbor after a local decided to help others experience the beauty of Cadillac Mountain.
Owner of Cadillac Mt. Summit Shuttle Ellen Finn says she was inspired to start this new business during the pandemic.
"Basically hiked Acadia and thought about this plan and eventually wrote it down and here I am two years later," said Finn.
Finn has been a Bar Harbor resident for over 30 years. After seeing a need for visitors and locals to find a ride to the top of Cadillac Mountain, she decided to take matters into her own hands with this new business opportunity.
"A nice day and a sunset you want to just go in the park and see the sunset but when the park started the reservation system you couldn't do that anymore."
Acadia national park changed their reservation system in 2021, requiring advanced vehicle reservations to access the Cadillac Summit road.
Finn's new service offers first come first serve shuttle rides to and from the summit, all day long, on a sprinter van she calls 'Bessie'. The shuttle can fit over 15 people at a time and is dog friendly.
"Basically driving up the mountain sunrise to sunset every hour with a mid-day break, I leave bar harbor at the top of the hour drive and drive up to the summit, drop off there and pick up folks at the top at the half hour," said Finn.
Finn says that reservation systems like this are happening at national parks all across the country.
"I knew it was going to happen here eventually but when it did I said I want to be the first person to get that shuttle running."
Cadillac Mountain, which draws in a significant amount of tourism for Acadia National Park, has been called the gem of Acadia.
"You know there's places of power all around the world and I think Cadillac is one of those places," said Finn.
Finn says she owes a lot of her start up to Coastal Enterprise Inc. (CEI) for mentoring her as she takes on this new role as a business owner. She hopes to do her part to make local and visitors experiences in Acadia simple and easy. More information can be found on their website.