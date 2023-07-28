STOCKTON SPRINGS -- Captain Darren Shute is a 25-year lobsterman, a lifetime electrician, and now -- the captain of the long-standing Stockton Springs boat towing service: the TowBoatUS Castine.
The boat operates as a response vessel for boats up to 25 miles offshore -- providing on-the-water towing services, battery jumps, fuel drop-offs and more.
A Stockton Springs native, Shute says he's happy to serve the community he knows so well.
"I've lived here almost all my life. I've spent a few years in other places, but we're back here to stay. It's a great town, fully committed to the people," said Shute.
Shute purchased the business from the estate of the former owner and captain Bill Stevenson -- a beloved figure in the community who passed away last year.
Shute says he's humbled to carry on the legacy of his friend.
"I knew Bill quite well. Bill was a good man, and boy he had a big heart. It's just a great honor to follow in his footsteps -- and anybody that knew Bill knows they're huge footsteps to follow in, and I really want to thank his family for thinking of me," said Shute.
Shute says he's only been on the job for a few months, but he's already seen an outpouring of support from the town.
"When people are so grateful and happy, and say 'gee, thank you so much, we really appreciate the extra care you took with us' -- that gratitude, it's worth a lot," said Shute.
Shute expressed his appreciation for the town.
"It's a wonderful community, we've got a lot of community spirit here -- it's like a big family," said Shute. "And wherever you're from, we'll try to treat you like family too."
Whatever you may need on the water, Shute says he'll be there.
"Give us a call, we're a 24/7 business -- (207)-322-5693," said Shute.