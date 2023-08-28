STATEWIDE -- The Maine CDC's new permanent director began her new role today.
Dr. Puthiery Va was appointed to the position in late July. The agency says Dr. Va was selected due to her "extensive range of experience in primary clinical care, epidemiology, and public health emergency response, having most recently led the successful COVID-19 response in the Navajo Nation."
Dr. Va previously served as the Director of the Division of Public Health in Chinle, Arizona. She returns to Maine having received her medical degree from the University of New England.
Dr. Va replaces Dr. Nirav Shah, who led the state through the coronavirus pandemic. He was appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January and assumed that role in March.