BANGOR -- A new shop has recently opened in Downtown Bangor. Located at 78 Harlow Street, Palomas Gifts offers a mix of made in Maine products from over 100 venders.
"This is really my dream I've always loved to create things with my hands, I love gifts, so I got the idea to just open a gift shop," said Owner Becky Garcia.
They also offer handcrafted jewelry, some of which is made by the owners sister who resides in Spain.
The store has been quietly opening for the past week and the owner says she has already received lots of positive feedback from the community. Garcia says this business is something she has always dreamed of opening.
"We are so proud of it we are very very happy and we've felt super welcomed here," said Garcia.
The grand opening will be Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., as well as raffles and more.
Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More information about Palomas can be found on their social media pages.