STATEWIDE -- Already looking forward to putting your boat back in the water next summer?

Next year's boating season will be a little different, especially if you're looking to make your son or daughter captain of your boat.

"Effective Jan. 1, 2024, anybody born after Jan. 1, 1999 will be required to take a boater education course," said Lieutenant Jason Luce, the State Boating Law Administrator.

According to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Maine will be joining 44 other states in requiring boating education before operating on state waters.

Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1999 will not be able to operate a motorboat of 25 horsepower or greater on state or territory waters unless the individual is 12 years old and already has completed a boater safety and education course.

"The safety course talks in length about what vessels have the right of way and how important it is to wear life jackets, not to have them with you but to wear them. What type of equipment your boat needs, what to do when you're at a boat launch, the proper protocols," said Lt. Luce.

Once completed, the individual must present their certificate to a law enforcement officer.

There are a couple exceptions to this law, including registered guides, commercial fishermen and merchant mariners.

"We want people to realize that there are water safety zones and there are people that own shore front properties and other people recreating and there are certain courtesies that should be extended while you're out there," said Lt. Luce.

You can get certified either online with one of the three state-approved vendors or in person at the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary's "Boat America" education educational course.

