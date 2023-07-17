New law bans sale of fluorescent light bulbs

AUGUSTA -- Fluorescent light bulbs will be harder to find in the coming years.
A new law signed by Governor Mills will make it illegal to sell these kinds of bulbs beginning in January of 2026.
The new law will prohibit the sale of newly manufactured fluorescent light bulbs, replacing them with energy-efficient LED lights.
This has been in the works for years over concerns that the bulbs release mercury into the atmosphere when they're thrown away.
"Its a win-win. They're getting rid of toxic mercury out of the waste system that's in the fluorescent bulbs and replacing them with cheaper, lasting longer light bulbs," said Representative Art Bell of Yarmouth, the sponsor of the law.
The law's language says that the Maine Department of Environmental Protection is not required to conduct inspections into locations selling fluorescent light bulbs but can investigate complaints of potential violations.
Photocopiers, video projectors and medical imaging equipment are some of the items that are excluded from the law.