AUGUSTA -- The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office welcomed a new K9 arson investigative team to their unit as they went onboard a Forest Service Helicopter.
State Farm has been offering their arson dog program for the past 30 years. It is the premier training program in North America for accelerant detection canine teams.
"Every year we see hundreds of lives lost due to arson and billions of dollars lost to arson as well," said State Farm representative Jennifer Young.
The program works in partnership with the Maine Forest Services and Fire Marshal's Office to help conduct investigations in arson cases.
They recently welcomed their newest addition to the team, Fire Investigator Andrew Whitney and his K9 Cheeto.
"Human beings have about 5-6 million old factory receptors, that's what we use to smell, dogs have 225 to 300 million so they can smell a lot that we can't smell," said Whitney.
Whitney and two-year-old Cheeto went through four weeks of training together and he says building that relationship is very important.
"We're there with them 24-7 for almost a full month, so that creates a big bond and it's important because that creates a lot of subtleties that I need to be able to see when we're working."
According to Kent Nelson with the Maine Forest Services, they have seen a 30-40% increase in wild land fires in the last four to five years. He says these cases are difficult to solve but the dogs provide a great service.
"By using the fire marshal's offices dogs who can sniff accelerants and the Maine forest services helicopter we can work together and try to investigate these arsons that are occurring and get these people taken care of that are doing them," said Nelson.
Part of their work requires quick response to emergent situations. Today's demonstration was K9 Cheeto's first flight aboard the Maine state forestry helicopter, which Nelson says is pivotal in this partnership.
"These dogs help us to determine the cause of the fire and once we know what the cause is it really helps us without wildlife prevention efforts so its really a great relationship with the fire marshal's office as well as the Maine forest services."
With this new addition, Cheeto is now the third dog to join the Fire Marshal team.