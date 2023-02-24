TOPSHAM- There is new information regarding two women that have been missing since earlier this week.
Police are hoping someone out there may know where they are.
Kimberly Pushard,51, and 50- year- old Angela Bussell are both from Topsham.
They were last seen in Springfield at an Irving gas station on Route 6 on Wednesday at approximately 10 am.
Police say the two women could be in the area because they are confusing Topsfield and Topsham.
According to police, both women have intellectual disabilities.
Pushard is driving a 2012 red Jeep Compass with Maine registration 1960vc.
She is a white female, five feet 5 inches tall, weighing 164 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Angela Bussell is a passenger in the vehicle.
She is a white female , 5 feet 8 inches tall , weighing 213 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone makes contact with them, you are asked to call the Topsham police department at 207- 443-9711