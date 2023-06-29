BAR HARBOR -- A man who was the subject of a manhunt in Bar Harbor has been arrested.
Police say 40-year-old Jereme Gee of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire was arrested peacefully on State Highway 3 near Hulls Cove just after 2:30 this afternoon.
Local police got a call from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire Police yesterday afternoon reporting that Gee was operating a stolen car and traveling in the direction of Bar Harbor.
Wolfeboro Police called again a short time later to say Gee had called them saying he was in the lobby of a local hotel.
When Bar Harbor police arrived at the hotel, they located the car but Gee fled into the woods.
Police searched for him but were unable to find him.
After his arrest today, Gee was provided medical attention and then taken to the Hancock County Jail.