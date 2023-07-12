ELLSWORTH -- There are several new food trucks that have made their way onto the Ellsworth scene this summer including The Salsa Shack and the Black Sheep. They both opened not far from each other and the community has welcomed them with open arms and empty stomachs.
"We try to make everything nice and quick so locals and tourists can get it nice and quick and its a nice refreshing light meal for the day," said Cory Laforge, owner of the Salsa Shack.
The salsa shack is owned by Orland resident Cory Laforge and locals can find delicious tacos there.
The black sheep is owned by two brothers from Sullivan, Jordan and Lyle Crosby. They offer a diverse selection of hot dogs, smash burgers and more.
We wanted something different for Ellsworth.. we wanted to do something a little elevated but still classic and bring something different," said Jordan Crosby.
The owners of both trucks say despite being in competition with one another they have also been able to lean on each other as they begin their new business ventures.
"We're all staying really busy we're all sharing business and we're all helping each other out the best we can and its actually been a lot of fun working with other local food trucks also trying to make a living," said Laforge.
It's been nice that we all work together too because its nice to support each other when we're all just three food trucks.. We all go to each other if we have time and we all pretty much have the same schedule but we do try to hit up everybody," said Jordan Crosby.
Crosby says he and his brother originally wanted to open a restaurant, but found the food truck avenue to make more sense as they start this business adventure.
Laforge says after growing up in the Ellsworth area and working all around the state of Maine, he is happy to be parking his truck in the Ellsworth community.
"Get to meet tourists from all over the world and it definitely stays exciting," said Laforge.
The Black Sheep can be found in the auto parts store parking lot on Route 1 and the Salsa Shack sits next to the Ellsworth Harbor park.
Both trucks plan to stay open at least into October.