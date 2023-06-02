ORONO -- A new food truck in Orono is receiving lots of support from the community despite the lack of university students this time of year.
FWOB, which stands for friends without benefits, made its way onto the Orono scene this past month and have been welcomed by the community with open arms.
It's lead by a team of three childhood friends who decided after the pandemic they wanted to take on a new business adventure together.
"It's been great like I mean we're really happy we've been post up in Orono, everyone has been super nice, we haven't had any bad experiences, gotten a lot of compliments, so like couldn't get much better than that," said Gavin Russel, one of the owners.
Owners Delany Burns, Matthew Cunha and Gavin Russell say placing themselves in a town where the population drops nearly 12 thousand this time of year as students pack up to go home for the semester was definitely a risk. Despite the lack of student population at certain points of the year, they do not regret parking their truck in a college town.
"I genuinely thought that when the students went home we would be dead but actually the town of Orono has come out to play and it's been awesome," said fellow owner Burns. "We get a lot of landscapers, electricians, we've had the fire department, some policemen, some professors and our family and friends are super supportive we've had a lot of them come from Patten."
Coming from unique backgrounds, the three had to start from the ground up and figure out how to navigate this business venture, but feel confident given that most of their competition is in the Bangor area.
The truck features a wide menu of burgers, fries and more. Owner Matthew Cunha's sister Rebecca Sleeth brought her two daughters to the truck and is happy to see their success despite challenges they have faced.
"They had some struggles getting started, it seems like lots of things have gone against them but since they've officially opened this year things have been going really great," said Sleeth. "On Facebook all the time I hear people saying how amazing the food is - the fries, the burgers. My two girls are really excited to be here today to try the milkshakes out and we're really glad we were able to come up here."
Owner Delaney Burns says despite the traditional time frame of food truck season, they plan on welcoming the University of Maine students back to Orono next semester.
"We want to be open until the snow hits so we already have a round of specials planned for the students coming back that we're really excited about that I'm not going into detail yet but I'm really excited for the students to come back," said Burns. "[We're] hopefully doing something for them that's a little different. There's so many different businesses in this area and we want to be part of things, so that's what we hope for to be part of it and for the students to come hang out with us."
For more information about FWOB you can check out their website or find them on Facebook.