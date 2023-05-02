DRI NORTH LOCATION OPENS

BANGOR -- Eastern Maine community college and dead river company celebrated the grand opening of dead river institute north Monday.

The state-of-the-art training facility is the second DRI location in Maine.

The new location offers propane classes and oil burner technician training at no cost to students through the Harold Alfond Center for the advancement of Maine's workforce and Maine jobs and recovery plan.

The Maine jobs and recovery plan was approved by the Maine legislature allowing Governor Mills to invest heavily in job training and supporting small businesses.

"Around week four.. Week five things are going to start coming together," said Chris Lincoln, a technician student for Dead River Company. 

"EMCC's mission is to serve as a dynamic institution that powers students to meet their personal and professional goals and to collaborate with our business and community partners," according to Liz Russell, president & CEO of Eastern Maine Community College.

The next technician course will be scheduled at a later date.

Anyone interested in learning new technical skills or additional job training can visit this link to more details.

 

