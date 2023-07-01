MILLINOCKET -- Millinocket opened a brand new dog park Saturday.
The grand opening came as part of the kickoff of Millinocket's Independence Day Festival, a series of events for the community this holiday weekend.
However, some say the park is something the town has needed for a while.
"This has been something we've talked about developing for a few years -- a long-needed asset for the community. Millinocket has a lot of dogs and a lot of visitors," said Millinocket Fire Department Chief Thomas Malcolm. "This is wonderful, this is a big lift for the community."
The park will be open every day from dawn until dusk. The festival will continue with a bike rodeo, a mac and cheese cook-off, and more.
For more information on the festival, visit millinocket.org.