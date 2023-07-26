STATEWIDE -- Back to school shoppers should expect to find the cost of supplies have recently increased. According to new data from ecommerce accelerator Pattern, many school supplies have risen by at least 5% in costs over the last year.
"It's scary because not everybody can afford that," said Tobey Lafountain who has already started school supply shopping.
Back to school shoppers may want to start deal hunting early this year, as the data is showing higher-than-normal increases in supplies.
"They want you to get all these supplies to go back to school and it gets really expensive really quick," said Lafountain.
According to data from Pattern, these back to school supplies have seen higher-than-normal inflation over the last year. They reported supplies with the greatest increases include graph paper with an 18% increase and mechanical pencils with an increase of 16% since 2022. They also found a 13% increase in folders and highlighters.
"These are the items that are seeing the largest increases in prices, those ones that are rapid use, semi-disposable or high velocity use sort of products," said Data Expert for Pattern, Dallin Hatch.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported that inflation rose by at least 4% for major categories of goods during the last year.
"There's some teachers that are actually paying for things out of pocket and the things they're paying for out of pocket typically are the ones that are up most in price," said Hatch.
Parents like Lafountain say they are already seeing the impact of these increases.
"It's usually $50 dollars on just them type of supplies, then you have a back pack and a lunch box, so you're price is up near $70 to 75 dollars, just to go back to school," said Lafountain. "It makes it difficult because of the prices."