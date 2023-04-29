BANGOR -- A new garden will soon allow a Bangor neighborhood to grow food together.
Bangor non-profit Food and Medicine partnered with the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center and Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness to build raised-bed gardens on Saturday.
The event is part of a larger project to develop collective gardens throughout the Bangor and Brewer area-- including two that will be built in Coe Park.
Unlike a community garden where residents pay rent for their own spot -- with a collective garden, anyone in the community can take part in the shared space.
"You've got neighbors helping neighbors. We're really excited to be putting together this bed, and it's an investment in the future health of the neighborhood. We're really excited to start growing some crops," said Johnny Sanchez, Food and Medicine volunteer coordinator.
Sanchez says the project is intended to provide sustainable food and friendly connections for low-income communities.
The three groups will hold a festival on June 10 at Coe Park to celebrate the new gardens.