SKOWHEGAN -- Two recently-opened Skowhegan storefronts are adding to the variety of shops downtown.
Just a stone's throw from one another, Joe's Flat Iron Cafe and Misner's Makings offer two very different experiences.
One, an eatery with a wide range of coffee varieties, the other a vendor store where crafters can sell their creations.
However, both owners agree that their biggest focus will be on the Skowhegan community.
"Come and grab a cup of coffee. Sit down. Meet with your friends. It's just a community space," said Joseph Almand, owner of Joe's Flat Iron Cafe. "Interacting with people --that's my biggest thing. I really love giving back to the community, and this is a place for everybody."
Visit the Joe's Flat Iron Cafe Facebook page for a full list of menu items and hours of operation.
"It's just a community thing -- all the vendors come in, they chat, they know each other. It's just really cool to have everyone come together. Here, we're all small business owners," said Monica Misner, owner of Misner's Makings.
To sign up as a vendor for the Skowhegan community, visit misnersmakings.com.