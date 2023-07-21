BUCKSPORT- Not everyone who lives in Maine or visits here has a boat or the means to see the state's beauty from the water.
A company in Bucksport is trying to change that.
The 'Back and Forth' company has been operating boat tours in Belfast for seven seasons.
This year they expanded into Bucksport with the 'Out and About'.
The owners say they want to provide everyone with an affordable way to get out on the water for several different kinds of experiences.
" Being able to get out on the water is just a very, very different experience. It's hard to explain but to see the fort from the bay you get that feeling of why it was built there and the presence of it and the power of it," said owner Alex Pelling.
" What we are trying to achieve here by bringing the' Out and About' to Bucksport is to get people to come down to town and explore Bucksport instead of just hitting a right at the "T" junction and heading straight up to Acadia where the masses are kind of going right now,"said owner Lisa Gant.
The 'Out and About' does several different kinds of trips including historic tours, a sunset trip and a thirty-minute tour that involves getting ice cream from The Dairy Port before leaving shore.
You can find more information on their website thebackandforth.com