SKOWHEGAN -- The historic New Balance Facility in Skowhegan broke ground on a $65 million expansion project on Monday.
It's been more than 40 years since New Balance purchased their Skowhegan factory. The project includes constructing a 120,000 square feet single-story addition to the existing five-story factory building.
New Balance's Vice President of Corporate Services John Campbell says the project has been in the works for over 10 years and it will compliment the historic building.
"To have a modern facility that we will be able to make and continue to build the best footwear in the world is something really special," said Campbell. "I've been with New Balance for 17 years and this is the highlight of my career."
According to Campbell, this expansion will allow them to create over 1.3 million pairs of athletic shoes per year.
He says Skowhegan has long been a shoe center and for generations this company has been a big part of the community.
"Generation over generation for the past 40 years we've had mothers, fathers, children, children, aunts and uncles. It's a real family type of situation where we've tried to focus on that and we've had whole families in our factories that have worked together."
This ground breaking expansion for New Balance also promises new job opportunities for the Skowhegan Community.
State officials Senator Angus King and Senator Susan Collins were also in attendance and Gov. Mills highlighted that this expansion will add 200 jobs on top of the 270 already working in the factory.
"This 65 million dollar investment in Skowhegan will strengthen the economy, support local families and set Maine apart when it comes to domestic manufacturing," said Gov. Mills.
State Representative Jennifer Poirier says this comes at a pivotal time for the Skowhegan community.
"The Expansion of the Skowhegan facility is a significant investment in our community and this project comes at the right time, a time when so many people are searching for and in need of good paying jobs to support their families," said Rep. Poirier.
New Balance officials say they anticipate occupancy by Aug. 2024 with the first pair of shoes being made sometime that November.