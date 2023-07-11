BANGOR -- Locals will have a new stop for all their sweet treats by the end of this month.
Preparations are underway at 624 Hammond Street for the grand opening of the whoopee wagon bakery.
Owner, Christiana Thomas says although she's excited about the venture, a brick-and-mortar shop is something completely new to her and she is anxious to get started.
Thomas says, "I'm super nervous. Yep. I- I can do craft fairs and all that and it doesn't bother me because I know what to expect. But this I have no idea so I'm hoping that it's as busy as it seems that it's going to be."
In addition to baked goods, the shop will feature an array of crafts from local artists.
The grand opening is slated for July 29th with a soft opening the week before.