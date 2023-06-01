BANGOR -- If you frequent the Bangor waterfront, you may have noticed something out of the ordinary. More specifically, an art piece in the form of a six foot canoe attached to the Davis Brook stack.
According to the city of Bangor, "living water" is a Wabanaki-style canoe, designed by artist Steven Francis Hooke.
Hooke is the grandson of acclaimed Mi'kmaq Artist Carmen Hooke -- and is carrying on the family tradition.
He hopes that the piece will inspire others to protect the Penobscot, and keep it healthy for generations to come.
He spoke about his inspiration and the meaning behind the installation.
"So I came up with the idea to make a canoe to represent the traditional birch bark canoes used by the Wabanaki people, the Penobscot, all on this very river..."
"...Stainless steel will represent kind of the past... In the past you can't change it. Stainless won't rot or rust or anything and the skeleton of the frame is just regular carbon steel which will rust and develop a light patina that reflects the industrial use of the river that has kind of scarred the river."
The public is invited to join the official installation ceremony tomorrow at 3:30pm on site at the Davis Brook stack, behind the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the waterfront.
There will be statements from the artist, as well as a number of Bangor officials.