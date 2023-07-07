BANGOR -- 25 people from 18 countries stood up today, raised their right hand and repeated the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance; officially becoming United States citizens.
"It is exciting to be here. It allows me to be more participatory in my community," said Anila Karunakar, a participant of the citizenship ceremony.
The candidates for citizenship came from places near and far, from Canada to the Philippines, France, Germany and Greece.
"It was very much relief and celebration to receive that certificate today and be formally welcomed into this nation as a citizen," said Morgan Mogenthaler, another participant of the citizenship ceremony.
"In the United States, it does not matter who you were, it matters who you are. So take your place in American history as stewards of the American promise," said Maine U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker, who officiated the ceremony.
Originally from India, Karunakar has spent the last 20 years promoting equity and inclusion for international citizens.
Now a United States citizen herself, she sees this as a full-circle moment for her and her mission.
"I feel like I am now able to say I'm working for myself and my family and the work I do for equity, impacting systems and policies and affecting change is for me, my people, my community," said Karunakar.
It's a moment no one in the court room will ever forget.
"Thank you for embracing me into that privileged group. That's exciting for me that I get to add this to the person of Anila," said Karunakar.