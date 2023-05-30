BANGOR - A community is rallying together after one of their own was struck by a tragedy that could affect her for the rest of her life.
The Nest café in Bangor will be holding a fundraiser Wednesday May 31st where 50% of profits from all in-store, online, Door-Dash and Uber Eats orders will go directly to Zahra Towey and her family.
According to Towey's mother, on the evening of Wednesday May 24th, after dropping her boyfriend off at a bus station in Portsmouth New Hampshire, Towey was driving home and somewhere near the New Hampshire-Maine border a medium-sized appliance fell off the back of a truck, flew through her windshield and stuck her in the head causing multiple skull fractures.
Delaney Hepler is the manager of the Nest, Bangor location, and the organizer of the upcoming fundraiser, she says, "After that she was rushed to the ICU and she was in emergency surgery for about four hours they said".
As of Tuesday afternoon, Towey has been discharged from the hospital and is on the long road to recovery but is already exhibiting complex thinking skills.
Hepler states Towey has always been an active member of the Bangor community with involvement across multiple community service programs.
"She's very community oriented and she always comes in and asks how everyone is when she first walks in. It's just great to have her here," says Hepler.
If coffee and tea aren't your things but you would still like to donate, donation buckets can be found in multiple downtown businesses like the Briar Patch, White Lobster Vintage, Umami Noodle Bar, Orono Brewing Company, Bagel Central and Red Rabbit, just to name a few.
A link to Towey's gofundme can be found here.