HAMPDEN -- An international organization that provides home-cooked meals at no cost has made its way to Maine.
And they're inviting teachers, bus drivers, and other school workers to place an order.
Lasagna Love was initially started by a Massachusetts mom back in March of 2020, as a way to give back to her community.
Today, the organization has volunteers in the United states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia.
Now regional director, Angie Madore is focused on helping neighbors in the eastern Maine area.
People can utilize the organization's website to request a free home cooked meal for themselves or for someone else.
"People put requests in thinking they're benefiting.. Either they need food for whatever reason or they just need a little kindness, maybe a little relief from burden or stress,” said Madore. So they think they're getting something out of this, which they are.. But I'm sure volunteers get a ton out of this as well."
The organization is putting an emphasis on supporting school workers but anyone in need of a meal or those simply looking to spread kindness can make a request online.
Anyone interested in placing an order or joining the lasagna love team can log on here.