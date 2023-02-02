SURRY -- The town of Surry and nearby communities came together to take down a fire at 440 Morgan Bay Road Thursday morning.
"At 9:13 a.m. this morning, we were dispatched for a fully involved structure fire here. We arrived on scene and the building was fully involved, said Bryan McLelllan, Fire Chief for the Surry Volunteer Fire Department.
Surry was joined by Ellsworth, Blue Hill, Orland and Sedgwick fire departments.
At this time, McLelllan says the fire is under investigation but early indications say a chimney fire likely caused this incident,
Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters on the scene checked walls and ceilings for extension.
McLelllan says there were lots of challenges they had to overcome fighting this blaze.
"The main obstacle for all the rural fire departments is having enough volunteers during the day. 70 to 90% of firefighters are volunteers. There's no water system in the town of Surry so we had to truck all the water we need here," said McLelllan.
But what this small town has is community spirit, that public support... Neighbors and members of the local community stepped up to make sure the homeowner and firefighters were taken care of.
"I've known Trevor for at least 20 years. He's a really amazing carpenter, he's a super kind person. He always goes out of his way to help anybody that needs help and he's been amazingly calm through all of this," said Valerie Feldcamp, a neighbor.
Feldcamp, she says seeing this home burned down hit her extra hard.
"I grew up right in this area. My childhood home is just down the road. I've been pretty familiar with this place and the area my whole life. It's very sad to see this go," said Feldcamp.
And with very cold temperatures coming in the next few days, residents are rallying and doing what they can to help the homeowner.
"I already told him he's absolutely welcome to stay at our house as long as he needs and that we're here to support him however he needs support. We have a really nice neighborly friendship and of course I extended anything we can do to help him," said Feldcamp.