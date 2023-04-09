BANGOR -- For those unaware, the second week of April has come to be known as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Even though April 9th through the 15th is national public safety telecommunicators week, the dispatchers at the Penobscot county communications center are hard at work to help keep their communities safe.
But according to Betty Stone, one of the supervisors at PCCC, a lot of the work telecommunicators do often goes un-noticed by the community at large.
Stone says, "I think that sometimes they think that we only answer 9-1-1 lines, when actually we're answering 9-1-1's we're answering business lines, we're handling radio traffic for our end-users, handling warrants and protection orders so there's a lot more to what we do than just answering the 9-1-1 calls".
According to Stone, telecommunicators play one of the most crucial roles in emergency response because they are the first people to talk to those who need help.
She says this week is chance for people to learn a little more about all of the hard work they do.
"I think that we are the transparent piece. When people call us, they know that they're going to get the help that they need," says Stone, "So we are that transparent piece that when they call they know we're going to send them the resources that they need and we're going give them instructions".
Above all else, Stone says she wants people to know she and her team is there to help.