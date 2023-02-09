CANAAN -- Pizza lovers have a reason to celebrate.
On National Pizza Day, many pizzerias across the country are giving out free slices to anyone who comes by.
And, for the first time ever, The Good Crust in Canaan joined in on the fun -- offering 200 free servings from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 9.
But, while it might be delicious, pizza is only one small part of what the day is all about.
Shawn Duffy, operations manager at The Good Crust, explained the importance of the event.
"It's quite an issue--food insecurity, and hunger even, here in the state. So, we're happy to take part in this," said Duffy. "I think it's important that everyone really looks into the issue of food insecurity and hunger."
The Good Crust is one of 500 other pizzerias and pizza dough manufacturers participating in Pizza Across America -- an event sponsored by Slice Out Hunger and World Pizza Champions to provide a meal to those that may not be able to afford it.
Locals who stopped by The Good Crust shared their thoughts on the charitable meaning behind the day.
"I think it's a wonderful addition to our small town here in Canaan," said Canaan resident Nancy Ames. "It's a win-win for everybody."
Pizza lover and Embden resident Lolly Phoenix says she drove 45 minutes to enjoy a slice of the pie -- which employees say is made with 100% Maine grains.
"It was such a treat to come here, to have a delicious piece of the pizza. I hope it happens more than once a year," said Phoenix.
According to their website, Slice Out Hunger has raised more than $1.3 million for hunger relief efforts around the United States since 2009.
To learn more about the annual event, visit sliceouthunger.org.