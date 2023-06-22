HERMON -- The national publication Food and Wine Magazine recently awarded Dysart's in Hermon the number one truck stop food in America, adding another jewel in their crown.
"It means so much to us," said Dysart's manager Jordan Dysart. "Just seeing everybody each and everyday, that's the biggest award we can get."
Dysart's was built in 1967 on what used to be farm land, coinciding with the construction of I-95.
"Everybody thought my grandfather was crazy at that point," according to Dysart. "They didn't think he was gonna be able to make it work. He got it right off the interstate and with the big trucking boom and the interstate systems across America, it's worked out beautifully for sure."
Employees say what makes Dysart's different is that they remain true to their roots. Focusing on community and family -- and their customers are part of that family.
"I like the trucker side of it," said Dysart's server Hannah Sprecher. "People come from all across the country, and I've been thinking about moving for a while so I get to hear about all different states, what's good about it what's bad about it, and all different kinds of that. So I'd say the people."
According to Dysart, "We try to stick to our roots, but also provide new and exciting things for everybody and just provide a service that we feel is very important to the community."
Now, more than 50 years since its inception, Dysart's goal remains the same: offering weary travelers a place to rest while serving delicious Maine foods.