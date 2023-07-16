Nascar display food pantry fundraiser

ELLSWORTH -- The Friends and Family market in Ellsworth hosted a fundraiser in support of the Loaves & Fishes food pantry, which featured a nascar show car on display in partnership with Shell. 

Other partners included Darlings, who brought their ice cream truck along. Organizers say events like this are great opportunities to give back to their local community. 

“The pantry receives no government funding of any kind so we rely entirely on the generosity of the community, thankfully this is a very giving community,” said Max Dietshe, board vice president for Loaves & Fishes food pantry. 

The event was held right outside the Friends and Family Market along Route 1 in Ellsworth and many community members were drawn in by the show car on display. 

“Shell came out today and they were in the area and what they do is they come around every once in a while to shell stations they bring the racecar out from the previous year and my father said why don't’ we do a fundraiser event for the Loaves and Fishes in town the food pantry," said Store Manager Matt Welch. 

According to a representative from Shell this is their third show in the area this week and they travel all across the country with their show car.

"The car is one of the cars that we raced last year and it was wrecked at one of the races, rebuilt and it was never taken back so we ended up turning it into a show car which is what you see here," said Todd Blevins, show car driver for Shell. "Anytime we can help generate some money for the local community that’s awesome."

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the Loaves & Fishes food pantry. Anyone interested in volunteering for the pantry can visit their website at https://www.loavesandfishesellsworth.org/

