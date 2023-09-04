BELFAST -- If you've been to Belfast recently you've probably noticed that joy has continued to spread on the waterfront.
Three years ago the Belfast community welcomed Joy the duck. The following year Joy was joined by another duck named Greater Joy.
This year residents were happy to see another join the bunch with the addition of baby Joy duck, creating quite the tourist attraction on the water.
"It's pretty cool it'll bring in some people to the town and create conversations," said Ricky Black, who was visiting family in Belfast.
According to residents it is unknown where the ducks come from each year and who is responsible for them, but that it has brought lots of enjoyment to the community and visitors.
"They mysteriously arrive and then mysteriously leave you don't know when they're coming you don't know when they're leaving," said Belfast resident Ken Morris. "Everybody is waiting for the ducks every year and they're wonderful the kids love them the adults love them."
Many hope to see this family of ducks on the water for many summers to come.