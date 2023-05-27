ORRINGTON -- A local museum is hosting a course that has students rolling up their sleeves to learn a new skill.
The 19th Century Curran Village in Orrington is teaching a week-long course on how to build a timber frame structure.
Students will learn how to use mortise-and-tenon joints, a conventional method for joining wood without the use of metal fasteners.
Museum Director Robert Schmick says there is value in learning traditional skills.
"If you want a home that's built like this, it's quite expensive to have it done. So, there are a lot of do-it-yourself [students] here," said Schmick.
By the end of the week, organizers hope to have a portion of the building's frame completed.
Those who joined the course say they hope to put the hands-on experience to use.
"I'm getting a sawmill, so I'll be able to saw up the beams that we use for it. I want to do a barn-style building to hold the sawmill. I thought this would be a good thing to do on the side. My own stuff and maybe even for other people," said Dale Murray, student.
On the first day of the course, students learned about the history of the construction method, hand tool maintenance, and more.
"If you have built the walls this way, you can't expand it or change it very easily. But, with this, you just put up another 'bent' and the building just keeps going," said Ed Somers, restoration carpenter and teacher.
Schmick says that the course is also more than just a learning experience. The work put in by the students will go towards expanding the museum.
"The building that they will be constructing will house an industrial pottery kiln. So, we plan on introducing a pottery and ceramics program here at Curran Village," said Schmick.
The museum will hold additional workshops this fall.
To learn more, visit curranhomestead.org.