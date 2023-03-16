ORONO -- Two Portland-based artists are working on a mural of a historic Mainer for the University of Maine.
For the past week Ryan and Rachel Adams have been working on a mural for Umaine to honor the legacy of Beryl Warner Williams.
The mural can be found in the lobby of the university's newly named williams hall.
Williams was Umaine's first black graduate to earn a degree in mathematics, and after her education, went on to become an active civic leader.
Ryan says, "I know I, think I can speak for both of us, it was an absolute honor to be able to learn more about her from her family directly and kind of take these important moments and important milestones in her life to represent them."
"Family is also really important to her so we were able to take these different photographs from her family and incorporate them into the mural," says Rachel.
The Adams say they hope the mural will be completed by this Saturday.