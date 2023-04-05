ORONO -- The municipal review committee, the oversight committee that has been working to find funding for the Hampden trash plant, has found a new company to manage the operation.
It was announced Wednesday morning that the Municipal Review Committee has committed to exclusivity with innovative resources recovery, also refereed to as just innovative.
Executive director of the MRC Michael Carroll says, "They do share a lot of the visions the MRC shares. They are very excited about this plant and what it can do but they also show a lot more excitement over the plant being there and everything being brand new and the potential of it even doing more than what it can already do."
According Carroll, innovative had shown interest in taking over the Hampden trash plant in the past but were not able to discuss a partnership with the MRC due to previous exclusivity agreements.
At the present moment, innovative is still looking over a few of the finer details before completely taking the reigns but MRC president Karren Fussell says she's confident the agreement will go through.
"They did their review and analysis coming into this agreement because as part of this agreement they provided the MRC a $350,000 deposit" says Fussell, "They did enough background research to think this looked like a good investment, was interesting to them and had a lot of potential. Now they're doing the hard work, the numbers, the legal work."
According to Fussell, they hope the agreement will be finalized by June second of this year.
Carroll says, after the plans are finalized, customers can expect the same service and rates for years to come.