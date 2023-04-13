HAMPDEN -- The Municipal Review Committee, which recently found a new company to relaunch the Hampden trash plant -- has provided an update on next steps for the facility.
The MRC recently committed to exclusivity with Innovative Resource Recovery, thanks to an agreed purchase price of $3 million and an already-secured deposit of $350,000.
At a town hall meeting on Thursday, Innovative representatives said they will focus on immediate efforts moving forward -- including facility upgrades, employment, and restarting the plant.
MRC representatives said they will continue to maintain a 10 percent stake in the facility to monitor future management of the plant.
"MRC will have a seat at the table and be part of the management team that is responsible for the oversight of the facilities. So, we're encouraged by that, and we feel like that is going to give us an opportunity to have boots on the ground and a view inside the facility," said Karen Fussell, board president of the Municipal Review Committee.
Innovative representatives said they are looking for environmentally sustainable solutions for the plant's future.
Innovative still has a deadline to close on the purchase by June 2 before the transition can continue. If all goes as planned, the facility should be up and running in the next 18 months.