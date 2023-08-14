STATEWIDE -- Over the weekend a powerful storm system moved across the state, resulting in multiple incidents of lightning strikes.
According to officials, two individuals were sitting in their kitchen at their home in Newburgh on Sunday when a current went through the house, shocking both individuals. It is unclear if they received further medical treatment.
Another incident occurred in Carmel, when a man was also struck by lightning while standing in his garage. There was no damage to the structure and paramedics say he was fully responsive on scene and did not seek further medical treatment.
According to the Maine Emergency Management Agency, based on data from the Lightning Safety Council, Maine has the 46th highest per capita lighting causalities rate in the U.S. This is a major decrease from the previous ranking of 16th in the country.
However, that is not a cause for celebration as there are always major risks with lightning storms.
"Most fatal lightning strikes can be avoided with simple precautions like checking the forecast and staying inside or going indoors when you hear thunder," said Vanessa Corson, public information officer for MEMA. "People sometimes think it will never happen to me but it's better to air on the side of caution and play it safe."
The agency says Mainers should follow these helpful safety tips when a lightning storm strikes:
Outdoors:
- Plan outdoor activities to avoid thunderstorms
- Monitor weather conditions
- If a substantial building is not available, get inside a hard-topped metal vehicle
- Avoid open areas and stay away from isolated tall objects
Indoors:
- Avoid contact with any equipment connected to electrical power, such as computers or appliances.
- Avoid contact with water or plumbing.
- Stay off corded phones.
- Stay away from windows and doors.
- Remain inside for 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder is heard.
Although the agency says to remember there is no safe place outside during a thunderstorm, and when thunder roars go indoors.
More information can be found on their website.