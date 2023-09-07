SIDNEY -- A vehicle fire on the interstate in Sidney Wednesday caused two crashes as part of a chain reaction.
The vehicle fire happened just after 3:30 yesterday afternoon.
The driver and sole occupant 46-year-old Gerald Foss of Winslow managed to pull the car over to the breakdown lane and get out safely before the car was engulfed in flames.
A state police spokesperson says smoke could be seen from a distance and traffic was reduced to one lane.
As traffic was slowing down a four vehicle crash occurred that delayed the fire Department.
That crash caused all of traffic to come to a complete stop.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officers cleared up the crash but the traffic was still backed up.
Another crash involving 4 vehicles happened when a person braked for the slow moving traffic.
4 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.