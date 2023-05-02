MILO -- MSAD-41's superintendent has suggested that the district employ their first ever school resource officer.
But, there are still questions that need to be answered.
"You never know when something or where something is going to happen. I think that point has been driven home across the country,” according to Chief Nicholas Clukey with Milo Police Department.
Clukey said he is open to discussing if and how a school resource officer could serve the town of Milo's schools.
"It's basically going to be a safety and security position. [But] a lot more discussion needs to happen,” said Clukey.
According to Clukey the decision could ultimately come down to funding.
"It's a challenge being on two different budget cycles. They go from summer to summer. We go from January 1 to December 31,” noted Clukey.
MSAD 41 superintendent, Michael Wright said it's time for an officer to assist in the schools.
Wright explains the district is open to funding the position while school is in session, however he's requested that the town take over those employment costs when the schools are closed during the summer and other breaks.
"School isn't in session 12 months out of the year. You have to employ that person full time for those 12 months,” said Clukey." The position could cost an estimated $90,000 annually.”
We talked to some community members who endorsed the idea, saying teachers deserve the support of a school resource officer.
The town's select board plans to discuss if the proposed position can be partially funded with municipal funds during Tuesday night's meeting.