HOWLAND -- A potential threat against a Howland school caused closures for all of MSAD 31 schools on Thursday. According to Superintendent Darcie Fournier, the Hichborn Middle School in Howland was subject of the safety concern, but out of abundance of caution the administration shut down the entire district for the day.
In a statement the superintendent wrote, "Last evening, a staff member alerted administration of a potential threat against Hichborn Middle School. The administration informed law enforcement immediately and followed established protocols and procedures. State law enforcement officials responded quickly."
This left the Enfield Station School, Penobscot Valley High School and Hichborn Middle School empty, on what should have been student's second day of classes.
Messages from the superintendent's office alerting parents of the closures went out late Wednesday night
"It was last night around 9:30 pm which immediately struck me as kind of unusual because usually if there's a closing we get a call early in the morning so this was unique," said local SAD 31 parent Kelly Cookson.
Cookson has a daughter at the Penobscot Valley High School and says the whole situation has been confusing and concerning.
"I think it's a strange situation to be in because I don't want and my daughter doesn't want to live in a space of fear all the time but caution is smart and healthy," said Cookson.
Because the academic year is just getting underway, some parents were not even on the contact list yet and were unaware of the safety concern.
"I did have a parent message me because her child had just started at the school and they weren't in the system yet so that could be possibly why some parents didn't get the call," said Cookson.
According to the superintendent, the administration plans to continue to work closely with law enforcement officials to conduct a thorough investigation.
"It's sort of mixed emotions but if I felt there was an immediate threat or she didn't feel safe we would not be returning," said Cookson.
In a message to the community, Superintendent Fournier ensured that the schools are secure and it is safe to return to school on Friday.