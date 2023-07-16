Movie Rocket Temp. Closure

BANGOR -- The Movie Rocket Theater on the Odlin Road in Bangor is closed until further notice. 

The announcement came via the theater's Facebook page on Friday stating that the temporary closure comes due to unforeseen circumstances. 

The theater which is known for its affordable movie going experience has not shared their reasons for closing at this time.

Although a sign on their door states the business is closed for repairs. 

It is unclear at this time when the location will be re-opening.  

