AUBURN -- A motorcyclist was killed Thursday following a terrible crash in Auburn.
The initial investigation determined that a pickup truck towing a trailer was exiting Wallingford's equipment when it collided with a motorcycle traveling northbound on the Turner road.
The operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.
The Auburn Police Department is being assisted by the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department.
Further details of the crash are not being released at this time .