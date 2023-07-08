BANGOR -- Motorcycles and jeeps took off on a special trek Saturday morning to honor Maine veterans.
Wilderness Walk for Warriors -- a group dedicated to helping veterans -- held their 10th annual "Support and Escort Motorcycle Ride," an initiative to acknowledge fallen veterans.
The team set off on their rides in Bangor to start their journey to Monson -- where they'll hike 100 miles to Mount Katahdin in 10 days to raise money for veterans and service members.
Supporters came out to join in the ride and bring attention to the cause.
"It's raising awareness. The motto of Wilderness Walk for Warriors is 'assisting the living, honoring the deceased.' It's to honor their memories," said Chris Robinson, founder of Wilderness Walk for Warriors. "These are all service members who are not with us anymore, and law enforcement who are not with us anymore."
The group plans to carry the flags of fallen service members throughout the entire 10-day hike.
