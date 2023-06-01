MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

BANGOR --  Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured.

Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley says about 9:00 P.M. Wednesday evening an officer attempted to stop a group of motorcyclists who were operating at a high rate of speed from Union Street to northbound on Interstate 95.

The officer followed the group to Hogan Road where they slowed down and he thought they were pulling over.

McAmbley says instead they accelerated as they turned onto Hogan Road.

The officer discontinued the attempted stop because of excessive speed.

McAmbley says the officer  eventually saw a motorcycle on State Street that he thought was involved in the attempted traffic stop but he lost sight of it until he reached Meadowbrook Road.

That's where he found it on it's side with no rider in sight.

18-year-old Cole Thomas of Old Town was found 200 yards down the road,  on the non-road side of the guardrail.

Cole was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

McAmbley says speed is considered to be a factor.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Andrea Gurecki by email at andrea.gurecki@bangormaine.gov.

Anonymous tips may be left at 947-7382 ext. 3.

