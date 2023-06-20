HOULTON- A woman will spend 6 years in prison for manslaughter in the death of her newborn daughter more than 35 years ago.
Police arrested Lee Ann Daigle , formerly of Lowell Massachusetts in June of 2022.
She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April.
Baby Jane Doe was abandoned in a gravel pit in Frenchville in December of 1985 .
A dog found the infants body in some bushes and took it back home to it's owners.
During sentencing, Assistant Attorney General Suzanne Russell said Daigle planned to abandon her full term baby and let it die.
"She was aware adoption was a choice. She thought about it and dismissed it. She made the decision to get rid of it. She was was aware of the consequences of leaving the baby on the ground in sub zero weather," said Russell.
Daigle told the court she had made a big mistake in 1985 when she left the baby in the gravel pit and she is a different person now.
"I hope you will take into consideration who I am today. Who I have proven myself to be- a good daughter, teacher, mother,grandmother and friend. I made a mistake. [unintelligible] I could have done more. I should have done more and I can not change the past but I can move forward,"said Daigle.
The judge noted the 37 years that have passed since Daigle gave birth and abandoned her baby in the gravel pit -- saying she had all that time to come forward.
Along with her 16 year sentence with all but 6 years suspended, Daigle will also have 3 years probation when she is released .