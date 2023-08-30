AUGUSTA- An Oakland mother pled guilty to manslaughter this morning in the death of her 14 month old son.
First responders were called to 21-year-old Ashley Malloy's home in November 2021.
Karson Malloy was taken to a Waterville hospital where he was pronounced dead.
State Police detectives searched the home and found more than 5 pounds of fentanyl, more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of crack cocaine.
Detectives also found more than $2,000 cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking.
In court this morning, Malloy also pled guilty to 3 counts of unlawful trafficking and admitted a criminal forfeiture.