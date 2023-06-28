BANGOR -- The mother of a 2-year-old who overdosed from fentanyl has been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury.
29-year old Jessica Shepard was arrested for allegedly leaving fentanyl out in her home.
According to court records, that led to her two-year-old daughter consuming it and experiencing an overdose.
She is also accused of giving the child Narcan to revive her.
Shepard was arrested in May 2022.
She was indicted today on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.