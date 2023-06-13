BYRON -- A mother and her two sons were injured Monday morning following an ATV crash in the town of Byron.
The Maine warden service says 42-year-old Elizabeth Wallace was driving her two sons to the bus stop on the dingle hill road.
The boys are ages twelve and thirteen.
Officials say she was heading down a steep portion of road when the a-t-v veered off the right side and into a ditch.
None of them were wearing helmets as the machine flipped over and trapped wallace and one of her sons beneath it.
The other boy started to knock on doors for help.
Three men who were visiting from Massachusetts came to the scene and helped free the pair.
All three were brought to the hospital with numerous injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.