ELLSWORTH -- An Ellsworth city official has announced he will not be renewing his contract.
Glenn Moshier has served the city of Ellsworth for three years as its city manager and chief of police, but recently he decided it was time to hang up one of those hats.
"Last week during an executive session with the city council I advised them that when my contract, my current contract, expires in January 16th of 2024... I will not be seeking a new contract," says Moshier.
Starting next year, Moshier will shift his entire focus to being the city's police chief.
Moshier says he's incredibly proud of the work he's accomplished during his tenure but he feels it's all been overshadowed by a constant questioning of his motives.
That questioning has been one of the main contributors to his recent decision.
"I think the biggest challenge for me has been the constant comments or the constant negativity towards my dual role... Y'know, going into it I believed if I worked hard and I did the right thing and... The city was striving," states Moshier, "Then I felt- I believed that a lot of that talk would go away... And, ultimately, it just hasn't stopped the noise."
As Moshier prepares to step down from his position, he promises to do everything he can to make the transition as smooth as possible.
Moshier says, "The council, I believe in August, is gonna discuss whether they want to- how they want to begin the search for a new city manager... But, y'know, I've made it very clear to the council that I'm not going anywhere. So they can feel free to take their time and make sure the person that they select is the right person for the job."