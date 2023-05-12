UTC STUDENTS

BANGOR -- Local high school students can start earning an associate degree thanks to partnerships between multiple higher education systems.

United Technologies Center is one of Maine's three career and technical education schools helping students get a jump-start on planning for life after high school.

UTC offers multiple programs ranging from business leadership to construction technologies in an effort to engage a large number of students with diverse goals and skill sets.

The center primarily offers courses through eastern Maine community college.

High school students also have the option to complete different fast-track degree programs in partnership with the University of Maine or Husson University.

"They like to be in this environment. It's different from what they're used to. We don't just necessarily teach student to only go to college. We also try to support them in different areas that might be best for them, whether that's going right into the workforce or going into the military, or whatever that looks like for them,” said Rebecca Willette, an instructor for United Technologies Center. 

Other career and technical education schools offering similar programs in Maine include Mid-Coast School of Technology and Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology.

Parents of students interested in learning more about the programs can log onto utc-4-me-dot-org.

