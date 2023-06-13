AUGUSTA -- A bill that's headed to the Governor's desk would allow kitchen employees to be included when restaurants choose to allow tipping pools.
Restaurants have the choice to establish either an individual tipping policy or a pool tipping option where all tips are collected and dispersed evenly among scheduled employees.
After rises in inflation most notably impacting food costs members of the hospitality industry have mixed reviews when asked to measure their tip wages.
"Tipping has been very good. Honestly it's been since COVID-19. Coming out of it [COVID-19] when it was really pushed to support your local business and your local restaurant,” said bartender for Lisa’s Restaurant and Lounge, Faith Doherty.
"Because of inflation everything is getting a little bit tighter. We've noticed we have seen a bit of a dip. People try to give what they can,” said Ben Alexander, manager for Umami Noodle Bar.
Employees at Lisa's restaurant and lounge on 15 Bangor Street in Augusta are glad to report that waiters are paid based on individual tips.
"I've never worked a poll. I have many friends in this industry who have [worked a poll]. Out of the two I would definitely prefer the way we do it, individually tipping,” said Doherty. I'am a true believer that the work you put in should show what you make.”
LD- 903, an act to establish parity in tipping laws for restaurant workers, aims to include employees in the back of the house when eateries choose to enforce pool tipping.
The bill would align Maine's state law with existing federal laws to allow businesses more flexibility in how employees can be included within tipping policy.
"My district came to me and said they really want to be able to share their tips with the back of house staff with dishwashers.. With line cooks,” according to representative Charles Skold of Portland.
Umami Noodle Bar located on Maine Street in Bangor has decided to operate under tip pooling guidelines as the business does not receive a tip credit meaning employees are paid above the minimum wage for tipped employees of $6.90.
"We're all trying to make ends meet.. We're all trying to work and the people in the back of the house. If you've never worked in a kitchen no matter how good your ac is, it is hot and fast paced,” said Alexander.