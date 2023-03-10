MONROE -- An elementary school student in Monroe was arrested after being found in possession of a gun on school grounds.
Members of the Waldo County Sheriff's Office say they responded to Monroe Elementary School at around 8:52 a.m. on March 10 after a report that a 10-year-old student had a firearm.
Law enforcement personnel say they worked with the school staff to detain the student and seize the weapon.
Amanda Ryder, a parent of one of the schoolchildren, shared her concerns about the incident.
"We should have been told what was going on rather than hearing it from our kids. First message I got from my daughter was mom I'm scared. They should do thorough checks, I don't think the bags should be allowed without being checked -- all the other schools, they either have their bags checked or they have clear bags," said Ryder. "It's gonna be hard to get, I know, my daughter back to school because of this."
According to the sheriff's office, there were no injuries and the student in question was placed under arrest and taken to the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.
Both the sheriff's office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are actively investigating the incident.