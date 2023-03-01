AUGUSTA- 1.6 million dollars is headed to Maine employers to support them with workforce transportation solutions.
The money comes from the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan.
Maine Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said "With two open jobs for every unemployed job seeker in Maine, employers are working with state agencies and others to develop innovative ways to support and expand their workforce. These grants are a strategic effort to help employers reduce barriers to employment , such as lack of reliable transportation, that prevent qualified individuals from connecting with quality jobs."
Robbins Lumber in Searsmont and TimberHP in Madison are among those getting the grants.